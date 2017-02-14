Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 13
Nagpur, Feb 13 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and watch move,
according to sources.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since past three
sessions and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected prices.
About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-27,200 25,500-27,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,300 25,600-27,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 28,800-30,200 29,000-30,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 25,000-27,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,500,
Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,400,
Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,800, Sangli – 30,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan 70 2,050-2,402 2,050-2,221
Cotton 130 5,400-5,640 5,400-5,600
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 742 742
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 702 702
Cottonseed refined 745 745
Cottonseed solvent 725 725
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690
Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010
Linseed oil 960 960
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 742 742
Soyoil Solvent 702 702
Cottonseed refined 745 745
Cottonseed solvent 725 725
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 742 742
Soyoil Solvent 701 701
Cottonseed refined oil 745 745
Cottonseed solvent 725 725
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 748 748
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
748 748
JALNA
Soyoil refined
750 750
NANDED
Soyoil refined 750 750
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 749,
Baramati – 747, Latur - 746, Nanded – 748, Parbhani – 749,
Koosnoor – 751, Solapur – 748, Supa – 749, Sangli – 752.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700
Akola – 24,000, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,800,
Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 23,400, Khamgaon – 23,200, Latur – 24,000,
Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 23,400, Sangli – 24,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around
and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)