Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 13 Nagpur, Feb 13 (Reuters) – There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and watch move, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since past three sessions and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,200 25,500-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,300 25,600-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,800-30,200 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 25,000-27,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,400, Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 29,800, Sangli – 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 70 2,050-2,402 2,050-2,221 Cotton 130 5,400-5,640 5,400-5,600 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 742 742 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 702 702 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 960 960 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 742 Soyoil Solvent 702 702 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 742 Soyoil Solvent 701 701 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 748 748 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 748 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 750 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 750 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 749, Baramati – 747, Latur - 746, Nanded – 748, Parbhani – 749, Koosnoor – 751, Solapur – 748, Supa – 749, Sangli – 752. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 24,000, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,800, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 23,400, Khamgaon – 23,200, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)