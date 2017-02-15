Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 15 Nagpur, Feb 15 (Reuters) – The slide in select edible and non-edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil declined further today on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today ruled steady here sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported sharp fall here on poor demand from South-based traders amid good supply from local crushing plants. Downward trend in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soymeal, no taker to soyabean oil, poor quality arrival and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices here on weak trading activity. Between 1,000 and 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,000 25,500-27,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,100 25,600-27,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,400, Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,600, Nanded – 29,100, Solapur – 29,700, Sangli – 29,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 90 2,200-2,500 2,220-2,410 Cotton 160 5,440-5,665 5,500-5,700 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 736 736 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 696 696 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,680 Sunflower oil refined 1,000 1,010 Linseed oil 950 960 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 735 Soyoil Solvent 695 695 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 734 734 Soyoil Solvent 696 696 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 742 742 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 742 742 JALNA Soyoil refined 744 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 743, Baramati – 741, Latur - 740, Nanded – 742, Parbhani – 743, Koosnoor – 745, Solapur – 743, Supa – 743, Sangli – 745. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-22,800 22,800-23,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,500 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,600, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,200, Latur – 23,500, Nanded – 23,500, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,300, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)