Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 16 Nagpur, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Major edible and non-edible oils today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on poor buying support by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and easy condition in overseas markets. Fresh fall in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment in limited deals, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonsee, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined in edible section and linseed & rapeseed oil in non-section moved down here in absence of buyers amid increased arrival from producing belts. * Castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils here because of good overseas arrival. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices shot up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,800 25,500-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,900 25,600-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,000-27,250 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,400, Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,600, Nanded – 29,100, Solapur – 29,700, Sangli – 29,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,500 Cotton 300 5,425-5,675 5,440-5,665 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 731 736 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 691 696 Cottonseed refined 740 745 Cottonseed solvent 720 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,660 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 980 1,000 Linseed oil 930 950 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 735 Soyoil Solvent 690 695 Cottonseed refined 740 745 Cottonseed solvent 720 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 730 734 Soyoil Solvent 690 696 Cottonseed refined oil 740 745 Cottonseed solvent 720 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 736 742 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 737 740 JALNA Soyoil refined 739 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 738 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 739, Baramati – 737, Latur - 737, Nanded – 738, Parbhani – 739, Koosnoor – 740, Solapur – 740, Supa – 738, Sangli – 741. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,000-22,500 22,300-22,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,500 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,100, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,100, Jalna – 23,100, Nandurbar – 22,700, Khamgaon – 22,700, Latur – 23,000, Nanded – 23,200, Parbhani – 23,000, Solapur – 23,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 23,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *