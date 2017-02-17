Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 17 Nagpur, Feb 17 (Reuters) – The slide in sunflower refined and linseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing region. Trading activity in major edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in international edible oils and easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,000 25,500-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,100 25,600-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,800 28,500-29,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,200-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,400, Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,600, Nanded – 29,100, Solapur – 29,700, Sangli – 29,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 500 2,250-2,371 2,200-2,500 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,425-5,675 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 731 731 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 691 691 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,660 1,660 Sunflower oil refined 960 980 Linseed oil 920 930 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil Solvent 690 690 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil Solvent 690 690 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 736 736 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 737 737 JALNA Soyoil refined 739 739 NANDED Soyoil refined 738 738 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 739, Baramati – 737, Latur - 737, Nanded – 738, Parbhani – 739, Koosnoor – 740, Solapur – 740, Supa – 738, Sangli – 741. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,000-22,500 22,000-22,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,500 Akola – 23,000, Washim – 23,100, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,100, Jalna – 23,100, Nandurbar – 22,700, Khamgaon – 22,700, Latur – 23,000, Nanded – 23,200, Parbhani – 23,000, Solapur – 23,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 23,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *