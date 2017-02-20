Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 20 Nagpur, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, susnflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil because of good overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on poor demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 900 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,300 25,500-27,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,400 25,100-27,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,300-29,200 28,300-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,200-27,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 28,600, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,000, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 28,300, Solapur – 29,100, Sangli – 29,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,250-2,371 Cotton 80 5,315-5,600 5,375-5,600 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 724 726 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 684 686 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,660 1,660 Sunflower oil refined 950 950 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 722 725 Soyoil Solvent 682 684 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 722 724 Soyoil Solvent 682 685 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 729 732 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 730 732 JALNA Soyoil refined 732 737 NANDED Soyoil refined 731 734 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 732, Baramati – 732, Latur - 733, Nanded – 731, Parbhani – 732, Koosnoor – 733, Solapur – 733, Supa – 731, Sangli – 734. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,500 Akola – 23,100, Washim – 23,300, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,300, Jalna – 23,200, Nandurbar – 23,300, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 23,200, Solapur – 23,400, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday on Nagpur Municipal elections. * * * * * *