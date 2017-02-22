Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 22 Nagpur, Feb 22 (Reuters) – Soyabean & sunflower refined oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported higher here on good buying support from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in soymeal, good recovery on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,200 24,800-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,300 24,900-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,300-29,200 28,300-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,000-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 28,600, Dhulia – 29,600, Hingoli – 29,600, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 28,300, Solapur – 29,300, Sangli – 29,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 500 2,000-2,300 2,250-2,371 Cotton 202 5,200-5,425 5,315-5,600 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 680 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,660 1,660 Sunflower oil refined 930 950 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 714 721 Soyoil Solvent 674 679 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 714 721 Soyoil Solvent 674 680 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 725 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 726 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 727 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 724 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 722, Baramati – 722, Latur - 723, Nanded – 721, Parbhani – 722, Koosnoor – 723, Solapur – 723, Supa – 721, Sangli – 724. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,700-23,200 22,500-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,500 Akola – 23,400, Washim – 23,300, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,300, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,800, Sangli – 23,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *