Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 23 Nagpur, Feb 23 (Reuters) – About 15 to 20 dollar fall in international edible oils in last ten days showed its effects on edible oils here. Major edible oils today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from local crushing plants. * Cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend in other soyabean mandi in the regions and fresh fall on NCDEX also pulled down prices in thin trading activity. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,700 25,300-27,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,800 25,400-28,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,000 28,300-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,000-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,300, Washim – 28,600, Dhulia – 29,600, Hingoli – 29,300, Jalna – 27,200, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 28,300, Solapur – 29,300, Sangli – 29,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300 Cotton 90 5,000-5,600 5,200-5,425 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 716 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 675 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,660 Sunflower oil refined 900 930 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 709 714 Soyoil Solvent 668 673 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 715 Soyoil Solvent 670 676 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 719 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 721 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, Baramati – 717, Latur - 719, Nanded – 718, Parbhani – 717, Koosnoor – 719, Solapur – 718, Supa – 717, Sangli – 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,500 Akola – 23,200, Washim – 23,300, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,300, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *