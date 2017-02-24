Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 24 Nagpur, Feb 24 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity because of closure of major oil market on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Poor of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch’ move, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing belts. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor quality arrival also affected prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,000 25,300-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,100 25,400-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,000 28,300-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,300, Washim – 28,000, Dhulia – 29,600, Hingoli – 29,300, Jalna – 27,200, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 29,000, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 28,300, Solapur – 29,300, Sangli – 29,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 100 2,211-2,500 2,200-2,300 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 670 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 900 930 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined oil 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 714 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 717, Baramati – 717, Latur - 719, Nanded – 718, Parbhani – 717, Koosnoor – 719, Solapur – 718, Supa – 717, Sangli – 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,500 Akola – 23,200, Washim – 23,300, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,300, Nandurbar – 23,300, Khamgaon – 22,800, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,600, Sangli – 23,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain auctions of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Mahashivratri Parna. * * * * * *