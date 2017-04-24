Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 24 Nagpur, April 24 (Reuters) – Select edible and non edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oil today declined sharply here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing belts. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,100 25,400-28,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,200 25,500-28,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,700-31,200 29,700-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,200-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,700, Washim – 30,600, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 31,700, Jalna – 30,600, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 31,700, Solapur – 31,800, Sangli – 31,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 643 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 603 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,800 1,800 Sunflower oil refined 800 820 Linseed oil 800 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 637 640 Soyoil Solvent 597 600 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 639 Soyoil Solvent 596 599 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 648 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 648 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 643, Baramati – 643, Latur - 642, Nanded – 645, Parbhani – 644, Koosnoor – 642, Solapur – 643, Supa – 646, Sangli – 646. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,100 25,700-26,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 25,900, Dhulia – 26,700, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,800, Nandurbar – 26,500, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,500, Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,800, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,400, Sangli – 27,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *