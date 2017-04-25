Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 25 Nagpur, April 25 (Reuters) – The slide in edible and non-edible prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak because of downward trend in Malaysian palm and American soya digam prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined and rapeseed oil today moved down further in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported weak on lack of demand from local traders. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 640 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 601 Cottonseed refined 590 600 Cottonseed solvent 570 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,800 1,800 Sunflower oil refined 780 820 Linseed oil 800 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 634 639 Soyoil Solvent 594 599 Cottonseed refined 590 600 Cottonseed solvent 570 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 633 636 Soyoil Solvent 593 596 Cottonseed refined oil 590 600 Cottonseed solvent 570 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 641 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 643, Baramati – 643, Latur - 642, Nanded – 645, Parbhani – 644, Koosnoor – 642, Solapur – 643, Supa – 646, Sangli – 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,700-26,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 25,900, Dhulia – 26,700, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,800, Nandurbar – 26,500, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,500, Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,800, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,400, Sangli – 27,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC is officially open but no trading activity reported till 1.30 pm as labourers there are on strike demanding increase in wages.