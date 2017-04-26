Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 26 Nagpur, April 26 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non-edible section, declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered here on increased buying support from South-based traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing belts. Further fall in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected prices here. Between 1,000 and 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,100 25,200-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,200 25,300-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,700-31,200 29,700-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,000-27,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,700, Washim – 30,400, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 31,700, Jalna – 30,600, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 31,700, Solapur – 31,800, Sangli – 31,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 634 637 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 594 599 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,800 1,800 Sunflower oil refined 770 780 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 632 635 Soyoil Solvent 591 594 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 630 633 Soyoil Solvent 590 593 Cottonseed refined oil 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 642 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 643 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 643, Baramati – 643, Latur - 642, Nanded – 645, Parbhani – 642, Koosnoor – 642, Solapur – 643, Supa – 643, Sangli – 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,200 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 25,900, Dhulia – 26,700, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,800, Nandurbar – 26,500, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 27,000, Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,800, Solapur – 26,600, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,400, Sangli – 27,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *