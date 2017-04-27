Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 27 Nagpur, April 27 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in international edible oils, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered here on increased buying support from South-based traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. Nearly 900 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,750 25,000-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,850 25,100-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,700-31,200 29,700-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,200-28,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,700, Washim – 30,400, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 31,700, Jalna – 30,600, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 29,400, Latur – 31,500, Nanded – 31,700, Solapur – 31,800, Sangli – 31,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 634 634 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 594 594 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,800 Sunflower oil refined 770 780 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,620 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil Solvent 591 591 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 630 630 Soyoil Solvent 590 590 Cottonseed refined oil 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 643 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 643, Baramati – 643, Latur - 642, Nanded – 645, Parbhani – 642, Koosnoor – 642, Solapur – 643, Supa – 643, Sangli – 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,200 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 26,000, Washim – 25,900, Dhulia – 26,600, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,800, Nandurbar – 26,400, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,700, Nanded – 25,800, Parbhani – 25,800, Solapur – 26,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,400, Sangli – 27,0200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.