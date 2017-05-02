Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 2
Nagpur, May 2 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, sunflower refined oil in edible section and
castor oil in non-edible section suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
today largely on reduced offtake. Sentiment turned bearish after release of stock from
stockists. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any
commitment because of good recovery in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices,
according to sources.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and
coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in castor oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady on subdued demand from South-based traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand
from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
About 1,700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-28,500 25,100-28,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-28,600 25,200-28,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-31,000 29,500-31,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 25,200-28,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -30,500, Washim – 30,400, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 30,900,
Jalna – 30,600, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,700,
Nanded – 31,000, Solapur – 31,100, Sangli – 31,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 634 634
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 594 594
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 750 770
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,590 1,620
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 632 632
Soyoil Solvent 591 591
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 630 630
Soyoil Solvent 590 590
Cottonseed refined oil 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 640 644
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
641 641
JALNA
Soyoil refined
642 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 643 643
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 643,
Baramati – 643, Latur - 642, Nanded – 645, Parbhani – 642,
Koosnoor – 642, Solapur – 643, Supa – 643, Sangli – 642.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,200 25,700-26,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500
Akola – 25,800, Washim – 25,900, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400,
Jalna – 26,800, Nandurbar – 26,300, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,500,
Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 25,800, Solapur – 26,800, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 26,400, Sangli – 27,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.