Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 2 Nagpur, May 2 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, sunflower refined oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake. Sentiment turned bearish after release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,500 25,100-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,600 25,200-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-31,000 29,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,200-28,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,500, Washim – 30,400, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 30,900, Jalna – 30,600, Koosnoor – 30,500, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,700, Nanded – 31,000, Solapur – 31,100, Sangli – 31,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 634 634 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 594 594 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 750 770 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,590 1,620 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil Solvent 591 591 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 630 630 Soyoil Solvent 590 590 Cottonseed refined oil 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 643 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 643, Baramati – 643, Latur - 642, Nanded – 645, Parbhani – 642, Koosnoor – 642, Solapur – 643, Supa – 643, Sangli – 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,700-26,200 25,700-26,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,800, Washim – 25,900, Dhulia – 26,500, Hingoli – 26,400, Jalna – 26,800, Nandurbar – 26,300, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,500, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 25,800, Solapur – 26,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,400, Sangli – 27,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.