Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 3 Nagpur, May 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after soya digam prices climbed in American oil market. Fresh hike on NCDEX, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled these edible oils, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited dels. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in soya meal and downward trend in other soyabean mandi in the region also affected prices. About 1,300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,500 25,100-28,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,600 25,200-28,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,200-30,700 29,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,200-28,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,500, Washim – 30,400, Dhulia – 30,300, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,100, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,300, Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,600, Sangli – 31,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 634 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 598 594 Cottonseed refined 600 590 Cottonseed solvent 580 570 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,590 1,590 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 636 632 Soyoil Solvent 596 591 Cottonseed refined 600 590 Cottonseed solvent 580 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 635 630 Soyoil Solvent 595 590 Cottonseed refined oil 600 590 Cottonseed solvent 580 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 642 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 644, Baramati – 645, Latur - 644, Nanded – 646, Parbhani – 644, Koosnoor – 644, Solapur – 645, Supa – 645, Sangli – 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,700-26,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,300 Akola – 25,500, Washim – 25,700, Dhulia – 26,100, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 26,100, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 25,500, Nanded – 26,000, Parbhani – 25,800, Solapur – 25,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 26,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *