Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 4 Nagpur, May 4 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, sunflower refined oil in edible section and linsed & castor oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak trend in producing region. Sentiment turned bearish because of increased supply from producing belts. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh non-edible oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, soyabean oil prices recovered further on good marriage season demand. Fresh rise in Malaysian palm oil prices also boosted sentiment. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in sunflower oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined further here on poor demand from South-based traders amid increased supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Further fall in soymeal and easy condition in other soyabean mandi in the region also pulled down prices in weak trading activity. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,500 25,500-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,600 25,600-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,200-30,700 29,200-30,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 25,200-27,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,200, Washim – 30,200, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,100, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,100, Nanded – 30,300, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 31,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 636 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 597 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 730 750 Linseed oil 770 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,570 1,590 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 638 635 Soyoil Solvent 598 595 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 638 633 Soyoil Solvent 597 594 Cottonseed refined oil 600 590 Cottonseed solvent 580 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 642 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 645 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 646 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 643 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 646, Baramati – 647, Latur - 646, Nanded – 648, Parbhani – 646, Koosnoor – 646, Solapur – 647, Supa – 647, Sangli – 646. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,300-25,800 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,300 Akola – 25,300, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 25,600, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 26,100, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,500, Nanded – 25,500, Parbhani – 25,400, Solapur – 25,300, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,400, Sangli – 26,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *