Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 4
Nagpur, May 4 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, sunflower refined oil in edible section and
linsed & castor oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak trend in producing region. Sentiment
turned bearish because of increased supply from producing belts. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh
non-edible oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* On the other hand, soyabean oil prices recovered further on good marriage season
demand. Fresh rise in Malaysian palm oil prices also boosted sentiment.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled
steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in sunflower oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today declined further here on poor demand from South-based traders
amid increased supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Further fall in
soymeal and easy condition in other soyabean mandi in the region also pulled down
prices in weak trading activity.
About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-27,500 25,500-28,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-27,600 25,600-28,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,200-30,700 29,200-30,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 25,200-27,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -30,200, Washim – 30,200, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500,
Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,100, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,100,
Nanded – 30,300, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 31,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 636
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 597
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 730 750
Linseed oil 770 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,570 1,590
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 638 635
Soyoil Solvent 598 595
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 638 633
Soyoil Solvent 597 594
Cottonseed refined oil 600 590
Cottonseed solvent 580 570
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 644 642
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
645 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined
646 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 645 643
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 646,
Baramati – 647, Latur - 646, Nanded – 648, Parbhani – 646,
Koosnoor – 646, Solapur – 647, Supa – 647, Sangli – 646.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,300-25,800 25,500-26,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,300
Akola – 25,300, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 25,600, Hingoli – 25,200,
Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 26,100, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,500,
Nanded – 25,500, Parbhani – 25,400, Solapur – 25,300, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 25,400, Sangli – 26,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
* * * * * *