Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 5 Nagpur, May 5 (Reuters) – The slide in prices of sunflower oil in edible section and linseed & castor oil in non-edible section continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas market. Fresh fall in producing regions and release of stock from stockists also affected prices of these oils, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, soyabean oil prices firmed up again on good seasonal demand from local traders. Fresh hike on NCDEX and healthy rise in Malaysian palm oil prices also boosted sentiment. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in sunflower oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Further fall in soymeal and easy condition in other soyabean mandi in the region also pulled down prices in weak trading activity. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,300 25,500-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,400 25,600-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,200-30,700 29,200-30,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,200-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,200, Washim – 30,200, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,100, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,100, Nanded – 30,300, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 31,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 640 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 600 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 720 730 Linseed oil 750 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,570 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 641 638 Soyoil Solvent 601 599 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 639 Soyoil Solvent 597 594 Cottonseed refined oil 600 590 Cottonseed solvent 580 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 648 646 JALNA Soyoil refined 649 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 647 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 649, Baramati – 649, Latur - 646, Nanded – 648, Parbhani – 649, Koosnoor – 649, Solapur – 647, Supa – 650, Sangli – 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,700, Washim – 25,800, Dhulia – 25,800, Hingoli – 25,700, Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 26,100, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,500, Nanded – 25,700, Parbhani – 25,400, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 26,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *