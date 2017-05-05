Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 5
Nagpur, May 5 (Reuters) – The slide in prices of sunflower oil in edible section and linseed &
castor oil in non-edible section continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions
and weak trends in overseas market. Fresh fall in producing regions and release of stock from
stockists also affected prices of these oils, according to sources.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Meanwhile, soyabean oil prices firmed up again on good seasonal demand from local
traders. Fresh hike on NCDEX and healthy rise in Malaysian palm oil prices also
boosted sentiment.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled
steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in sunflower oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Further fall in
soymeal and easy condition in other soyabean mandi in the region also pulled down
prices in weak trading activity.
About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-28,300 25,500-28,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-28,400 25,600-28,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,200-30,700 29,200-30,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 25,200-28,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -30,200, Washim – 30,200, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500,
Jalna – 30,100, Koosnoor – 30,100, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,100,
Nanded – 30,300, Solapur – 30,400, Sangli – 31,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-6,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 640
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 600
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 720 730
Linseed oil 750 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,570
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 641 638
Soyoil Solvent 601 599
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 641 639
Soyoil Solvent 597 594
Cottonseed refined oil 600 590
Cottonseed solvent 580 570
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 647 644
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
648 646
JALNA
Soyoil refined
649 645
NANDED
Soyoil refined 647 645
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 649,
Baramati – 649, Latur - 646, Nanded – 648, Parbhani – 649,
Koosnoor – 649, Solapur – 647, Supa – 650, Sangli – 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500
Akola – 25,700, Washim – 25,800, Dhulia – 25,800, Hingoli – 25,700,
Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 26,100, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,500,
Nanded – 25,700, Parbhani – 25,400, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 26,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
* * * * * *