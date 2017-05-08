Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 8 Nagpur, May 8 (Reuters) – Prices of soyabean and cottonseed oil shot up in Vidarbha region of Westerna Maharashtra on emergence of buying by stockists triggered by similar trend in international market. Stockists were reportedly active because of sharp rise in Malaysian palm and American soya digam oil. Healthy rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh oil helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices in limited deals. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,300 25,200-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,400 25,300-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,200-30,200 29,200-30,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,200-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,300, Washim – 30,100, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,600, Jalna – 30,000, Koosnoor – 30,100, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,500, Nanded – 30,900, Solapur – 30,800, Sangli – 31,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 667 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 627 620 Cottonseed refined 620 610 Cottonseed solvent 600 590 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 730 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 658 650 Soyoil Solvent 618 611 Cottonseed refined 620 610 Cottonseed solvent 600 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 657 650 Soyoil Solvent 617 611 Cottonseed refined oil 620 610 Cottonseed solvent 600 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 670 662 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 664 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 675 667 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 672, Baramati – 671, Latur - 675, Nanded – 673, Parbhani – 672, Koosnoor – 677, Solapur – 674, Supa – 675, Sangli – 677. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,700, Washim – 25,800, Dhulia – 25,800, Hingoli – 25,700, Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 26,100, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,500, Nanded – 25,700, Parbhani – 25,400, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 26,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *