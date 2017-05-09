Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 9 Nagpur, May 9 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, sunflower oil in edible section and linseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak trend in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in overseas edible oils, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in linseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 850 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,700 25,500-28,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,800 25,600-28,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,200-30,200 29,200-30,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,200-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,400, Washim – 30,200, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 30,200, Koosnoor – 30,100, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,500, Nanded – 30,600, Solapur – 30,800, Sangli – 31,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 667 667 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 627 627 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 700 720 Linseed oil 720 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 658 658 Soyoil Solvent 618 618 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 657 657 Soyoil Solvent 617 617 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 670 670 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 672, Baramati – 671, Latur - 675, Nanded – 673, Parbhani – 672, Koosnoor – 677, Solapur – 674, Supa – 675, Sangli – 677. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,700, Washim – 25,800, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 25,700, Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 25,800, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,500, Nanded – 25,700, Parbhani – 25,400, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 26,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *