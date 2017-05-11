Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 11 Nagpur, May 11 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in linseed oil in non-edible section, major edible and non-edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled linseed oil prices down. Trading activity in major edible oils reported weak because of downward trend in international edible oil prices, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Downward trend in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices in limited deals. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,650 25,500-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,750 25,600-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,200-30,200 29,200-30,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,200-28,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -30,400, Washim – 30,200, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500, Jalna – 30,200, Koosnoor – 30,100, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,300, Nanded – 30,600, Solapur – 30,800, Sangli – 31,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 667 667 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 627 627 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 710 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 658 658 Soyoil Solvent 618 618 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 657 657 Soyoil Solvent 617 617 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 670 670 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 672, Baramati – 671, Latur - 675, Nanded – 673, Parbhani – 672, Koosnoor – 677, Solapur – 674, Supa – 675, Sangli – 677. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500 Akola – 25,700, Washim – 25,800, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 25,700, Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 25,800, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,500, Nanded – 25,700, Parbhani – 25,400, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 26,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *