Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 11
Nagpur, May 11 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in linseed oil in non-edible section, major edible and
non-edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and
retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled linseed oil prices down. Trading activity in
major edible oils reported weak because of downward trend in international edible oil prices,
sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Downward trend in
international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to
push up prices in limited deals.
About 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-28,650 25,500-28,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-28,750 25,600-28,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,200-30,200 29,200-30,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 25,200-28,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -30,400, Washim – 30,200, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500,
Jalna – 30,200, Koosnoor – 30,100, Malkapur – 30,400, Latur – 30,300,
Nanded – 30,600, Solapur – 30,800, Sangli – 31,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 667 667
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 627 627
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 700 700
Linseed oil 710 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 658 658
Soyoil Solvent 618 618
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 657 657
Soyoil Solvent 617 617
Cottonseed refined oil 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 670 670
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
672 672
JALNA
Soyoil refined
675 675
NANDED
Soyoil refined 675 675
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 672,
Baramati – 671, Latur - 675, Nanded – 673, Parbhani – 672,
Koosnoor – 677, Solapur – 674, Supa – 675, Sangli – 677.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,500
Akola – 25,700, Washim – 25,800, Dhulia – 26,000, Hingoli – 25,700,
Jalna – 25,500, Nandurbar – 25,800, Khamgaon – 24,900, Latur – 25,500,
Nanded – 25,700, Parbhani – 25,400, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 25,800, Sangli – 26,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 25 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
