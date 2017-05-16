Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 16 Nagpur, May 16 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend in major soyabean mandis in the region and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for pulled down prices. About 1,200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,400 25,500-28,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,500 25,600-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 25,000-28,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,800, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 29,800, Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 667 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 627 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 664 Soyoil Solvent 622 625 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 662 665 Soyoil Solvent 621 624 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 666 670 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 670 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 673 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 674 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 668, Baramati – 668, Latur - 671, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 670, Koosnoor – 672, Solapur – 670, Supa – 672, Sangli – 672. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,700-25,200 24,700-25,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200 Akola – 25,000, Washim – 25,300, Dhulia – 25,200, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 25,300, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 25,000, Nanded – 25,400, Parbhani – 25,300, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 26,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 46 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *