Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 16
Nagpur, May 16 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also
affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply
from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward
trend in major soyabean mandis in the region and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for pulled down prices.
About 1,200 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-28,400 25,500-28,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-28,500 25,600-28,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 25,000-28,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,800, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 29,800,
Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,800,
Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,800.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 667
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 627
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 680 680
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 662 664
Soyoil Solvent 622 625
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 662 665
Soyoil Solvent 621 624
Cottonseed refined oil 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 666 670
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
668 670
JALNA
Soyoil refined
671 673
NANDED
Soyoil refined 670 674
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 668,
Baramati – 668, Latur - 671, Nanded – 669, Parbhani – 670,
Koosnoor – 672, Solapur – 670, Supa – 672, Sangli – 672.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,700-25,200 24,700-25,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200
Akola – 25,000, Washim – 25,300, Dhulia – 25,200, Hingoli – 25,200,
Jalna – 25,300, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 25,000,
Nanded – 25,400, Parbhani – 25,300, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 26,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 46 and 24 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
* * * * * *