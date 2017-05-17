Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 17 Nagpur, May 17 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by local traders amid a firming trend in producing regions and weak supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in Malaysian palm oil and reported demand from South-based traders also helped to push up these oils, according to sources, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in linseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Trading activity was reported poor as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good rally in overseas soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,100 25,500-28,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,200 25,600-28,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,400-28,800 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 25,000-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,800, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 29,800, Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 662 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 622 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 720 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 664 Soyoil Solvent 626 623 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 661 Soyoil Solvent 627 624 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 669 666 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 670 668 JALNA Soyoil refined 673 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 674 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 670, Baramati – 670, Latur - 673, Nanded – 671, Parbhani – 672, Koosnoor – 674, Solapur – 672, Supa – 673, Sangli – 674. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,700-25,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,100, Dhulia – 25,200, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 25,300, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 25,000, Nanded – 25,400, Parbhani – 25,300, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 26,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.