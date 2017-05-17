Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 17
Nagpur, May 17 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non-edible section
today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by local
traders amid a firming trend in producing regions and weak supply from crushing plants. Notable
rise in Malaysian palm oil and reported demand from South-based traders also helped to push up
these oils, according to sources, sources said Wednesday.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in linseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based
traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Trading activity
was reported poor as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good rally
in overseas soymeal prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply
from producing regions. Sharp fall in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh
fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment.
About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-28,100 25,500-28,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-28,200 25,600-28,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,400-28,800 29,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 25,000-28,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,800, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 29,800,
Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,800,
Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,800.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 662
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 622
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 680 680
Linseed oil 720 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,360
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 666 664
Soyoil Solvent 626 623
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 667 661
Soyoil Solvent 627 624
Cottonseed refined oil 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 669 666
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
670 668
JALNA
Soyoil refined
673 671
NANDED
Soyoil refined 674 672
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 670,
Baramati – 670, Latur - 673, Nanded – 671, Parbhani – 672,
Koosnoor – 674, Solapur – 672, Supa – 673, Sangli – 674.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,700-25,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200
Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,100, Dhulia – 25,200, Hingoli – 25,200,
Jalna – 25,300, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 25,000,
Nanded – 25,400, Parbhani – 25,300, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 26,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 32 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.