Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 18 Nagpur, May 18 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. No takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,000 25,000-27,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,100 25,100-27,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,400-29,800 29,400-29,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 25,000-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,800, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 29,800, Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,300-4,600 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 40 5,400-5,800 5,200-5,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 667 665 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 627 625 Cottonseed refined 625 620 Cottonseed solvent 605 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 668 665 Soyoil Solvent 628 625 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 669 665 Soyoil Solvent 629 627 Cottonseed refined oil 625 620 Cottonseed solvent 605 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 671 669 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 669 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 673 NANDED Soyoil refined 675 674 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 672, Baramati – 672, Latur - 675, Nanded – 673, Parbhani – 674, Koosnoor – 676, Solapur – 674, Supa – 675, Sangli – 675. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,100, Dhulia – 25,200, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 25,300, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 25,000, Nanded – 25,400, Parbhani – 25,300, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 26,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *