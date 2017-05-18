Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 18
Nagpur, May 18 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices
also fuelled prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in
international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid increased
supply from producing regions. No takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices
About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-27,000 25,000-27,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,100 25,100-27,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,400-29,800 29,400-29,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 25,000-27,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,800, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 29,800,
Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,800,
Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,800.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 4,300-4,600 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 40 5,400-5,800 5,200-5,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 667 665
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 627 625
Cottonseed refined 625 620
Cottonseed solvent 605 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 680 680
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,360
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 668 665
Soyoil Solvent 628 625
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 669 665
Soyoil Solvent 629 627
Cottonseed refined oil 625 620
Cottonseed solvent 605 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 671 669
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
672 669
JALNA
Soyoil refined
675 673
NANDED
Soyoil refined 675 674
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 672,
Baramati – 672, Latur - 675, Nanded – 673, Parbhani – 674,
Koosnoor – 676, Solapur – 674, Supa – 675, Sangli – 675.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200
Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,100, Dhulia – 25,200, Hingoli – 25,200,
Jalna – 25,300, Nandurbar – 25,000, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 25,000,
Nanded – 25,400, Parbhani – 25,300, Solapur – 25,700, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 26,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 31 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
