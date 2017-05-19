Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 19 Nagpur, May 19 (Reuters) – In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopting wait and watch move, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined here on poor buying support from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 850 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,300 25,000-27,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,400 25,100-27,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,400-29,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,000-27,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,800, Washim – 29,700, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 29,800, Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 665 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 625 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 667 Soyoil Solvent 627 627 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 671 671 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 672, Baramati – 672, Latur - 675, Nanded – 673, Parbhani – 674, Koosnoor – 676, Solapur – 674, Supa – 675, Sangli – 675. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,400-24,900 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200 Akola – 24,700, Washim – 25,100, Dhulia – 24,800, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 25,000, Nandurbar – 24,800, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 24,500, Nanded – 25,000, Parbhani – 25,300, Solapur – 25,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 26,000, Sangli – 26,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *