Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 23
Nagpur, May 23 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because
of fresh fall in Malaysian palm and American soya digam prices and adopting `wait and watch’
move, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Renewed demand from South-based plants and fresh
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment.
About 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-27,300 25,000-27,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,400 25,100-27,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 25,000-27,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 29,700,
Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,700,
Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 30,000, Sangli – 30,400.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 671 671
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 631 631
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 700 700
Linseed oil 740 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 672 672
Soyoil Solvent 630 630
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 672 672
Soyoil Solvent 632 632
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 677 677
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
678 678
JALNA
Soyoil refined
680 680
NANDED
Soyoil refined 680 680
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 678,
Baramati – 678, Latur - 680, Nanded – 679, Parbhani – 681,
Koosnoor – 681, Solapur – 682, Supa – 681, Sangli – 682.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,400-24,900 24,400-24,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200
Akola – 24,700, Washim – 25,100, Dhulia – 24,700, Hingoli – 25,200,
Jalna – 25,000, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 24,300,
Nanded – 25,000, Parbhani – 24,800, Solapur – 25,200, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 30
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
