Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 23 Nagpur, May 23 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in Malaysian palm and American soya digam prices and adopting `wait and watch’ move, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Renewed demand from South-based plants and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,300 25,000-27,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,400 25,100-27,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,000-27,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 29,700, Jalna – 29,800, Koosnoor – 29,700, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,700, Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 30,000, Sangli – 30,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 671 671 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 631 631 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 632 632 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 677 677 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 678 678 JALNA Soyoil refined 680 680 NANDED Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 678, Baramati – 678, Latur - 680, Nanded – 679, Parbhani – 681, Koosnoor – 681, Solapur – 682, Supa – 681, Sangli – 682. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,400-24,900 24,400-24,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200 Akola – 24,700, Washim – 25,100, Dhulia – 24,700, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 25,000, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 24,300, Nanded – 25,000, Parbhani – 24,800, Solapur – 25,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *