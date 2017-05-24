Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 24
Nagpur, May 24 (Reuters) – Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
and fresh fall on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in
soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal since last three trading sessions and easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices in thin
trading activity.
About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-27,150 25,000-27,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,250 25,100-27,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,300-29,800 29,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 24,800-27,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,800, Hingoli – 29,200,
Jalna – 29,300, Koosnoor – 29,200, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,200,
Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 30,100.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 671
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 631
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 700 700
Linseed oil 740 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 671 674
Soyoil Solvent 631 634
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 670 673
Soyoil Solvent 630 634
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 674 677
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
674 678
JALNA
Soyoil refined
672 675
NANDED
Soyoil refined 674 680
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 672,
Baramati – 672, Latur - 674, Nanded – 673, Parbhani – 675,
Koosnoor – 672, Solapur – 672, Supa – 675, Sangli – 674.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,400-24,900 24,400-24,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200
Akola – 24,700, Washim – 25,100, Dhulia – 24,700, Hingoli – 25,200,
Jalna – 25,000, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 24,300,
Nanded – 25,000, Parbhani – 24,800, Solapur – 25,200, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
* * * * * *