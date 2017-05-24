Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 24 Nagpur, May 24 (Reuters) – Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market and fresh fall on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal since last three trading sessions and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices in thin trading activity. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,150 25,000-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,250 25,100-27,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,300-29,800 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 24,800-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,800, Hingoli – 29,200, Jalna – 29,300, Koosnoor – 29,200, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,200, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 30,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 671 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 631 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 671 674 Soyoil Solvent 631 634 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 670 673 Soyoil Solvent 630 634 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 674 677 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 678 JALNA Soyoil refined 672 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 674 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 672, Baramati – 672, Latur - 674, Nanded – 673, Parbhani – 675, Koosnoor – 672, Solapur – 672, Supa – 675, Sangli – 674. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,400-24,900 24,400-24,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,200 Akola – 24,700, Washim – 25,100, Dhulia – 24,700, Hingoli – 25,200, Jalna – 25,000, Nandurbar – 24,500, Khamgaon – 24,600, Latur – 24,300, Nanded – 25,000, Parbhani – 24,800, Solapur – 25,200, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *