Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 26 Nagpur, May 26 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section, declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in Malaysian palm oil and downward trend in American soya digam prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further easy condition in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Weak trend in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, weak arrival other soyabean mandi in the regions and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,400 25,000-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,500 25,100-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,300-29,800 29,300-29,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 24,800-27,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,800, Hingoli – 29,200, Jalna – 29,300, Koosnoor – 29,200, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,200, Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 30,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 665 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 625 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 669 671 Soyoil Solvent 629 631 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 620 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 668 670 Soyoil Solvent 628 630 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 671 674 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 670 674 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 674 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 668, Baramati – 667, Latur - 671, Nanded – 670, Parbhani – 670, Koosnoor – 668, Solapur – 668, Supa – 671, Sangli – 671. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 24,400-24,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700 Akola – 24,200, Washim – 24,600, Dhulia – 24,7200, Hingoli – 24,700, Jalna – 24,5200, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 24,100, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 24,0500, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,000, Sangli – 25,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *