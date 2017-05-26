Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 26
Nagpur, May 26 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible
section, declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling
by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils.
Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other
edible reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in
Malaysian palm oil and downward trend in American soya digam prices, according to sources.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut
KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals.
* Traders expect further easy condition in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today reported down here on lack of demand from South-based traders
amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Weak trend in overseas
soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Healthy
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, weak arrival other soyabean mandi in the
regions and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-28,400 25,000-27,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-28,500 25,100-27,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,300-29,800 29,300-29,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 24,800-27,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,100, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,800, Hingoli – 29,200,
Jalna – 29,300, Koosnoor – 29,200, Malkapur – 29,600, Latur – 29,200,
Nanded – 29,500, Solapur – 29,500, Sangli – 30,100.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250
Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 665
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 625
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 710 710
Linseed oil 740 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,550 1,550
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 669 671
Soyoil Solvent 629 631
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 620 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 668 670
Soyoil Solvent 628 630
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 671 674
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
670 674
JALNA
Soyoil refined
668 672
NANDED
Soyoil refined 670 674
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 668,
Baramati – 667, Latur - 671, Nanded – 670, Parbhani – 670,
Koosnoor – 668, Solapur – 668, Supa – 671, Sangli – 671.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 24,400-24,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,700
Akola – 24,200, Washim – 24,600, Dhulia – 24,7200, Hingoli – 24,700,
Jalna – 24,5200, Nandurbar – 24,000, Khamgaon – 24,100, Latur – 24,000,
Nanded – 24,0500, Parbhani – 24,300, Solapur – 24,700, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 25,000, Sangli – 25,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 45 and 32 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
* * * * * *