Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 11, 2017
#Domestic News
July 11, 2017 / 8:59 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 11, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 11

Nagpur, July 11 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, rapeseed and castor oil prices in non-edible
section today declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand
at prevailing levels amid good supply from producing regions. Trading activity in edible oils
reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in American
soya digam prices, sources said Tuesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, 
    linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. 
  * Traders expect further fall in rapeseed oil here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing regions. Notable hike in other soyabean mandis in the region because
     of weak monsoon and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. 
     About 600 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-28,500       25,500-28,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-28,600       25,600-28,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,800-30,100       28,500-29,500          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               25,200-28,300
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,900, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 30,700, Hingoli – 30,600, 
    Jalna – 30,700, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,500, 
    Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,700, Sangli – 30,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         684            684
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         644            644    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          710            710
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,160
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,520
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 682            682
    Soyoil Solvent                                 641            642
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 682            682
    Soyoil Solvent                                 642            642        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 689            689
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                688            688
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   687            687
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 689            689
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 690, 
    Baramati – 689, Latur - 690, Nanded – 690, Parbhani – 689,
    Koosnoor – 689, Solapur – 689, Supa – 688, Sangli – 691.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,500-25,000       24,500-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 25,400, Hingoli – 25,400, 
    Jalna – 25,800, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,800, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,000, Parbhani – 25,900, Solapur – 25,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 2.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

            *    *     *    *    *    *

