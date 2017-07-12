Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 12, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 12 Nagpur, July 12 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market also boosted sentiment. Delay in soyabean sowing prices because of weak monsoon also pushed up this oilseed prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean prices, reports about weak monsoon which affected sowing process of soyabean and upward trend in other soyabean mandis in the region also pushed up prices. About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,100-28,500 25,000-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,200-28,600 25,100-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,800-30,250 28,800-30,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,200-28,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 30,600, Hingoli – 30,100, Jalna – 30,300, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,800, Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 686 684 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 644 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 710 710 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 683 680 Soyoil Solvent 643 640 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 684 682 Soyoil Solvent 644 642 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 691 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 689 JALNA Soyoil refined 689 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 691 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 692, Baramati – 690, Latur - 692, Nanded – 691, Parbhani – 691, Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 692, Supa – 692, Sangli – 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 25,400, Hingoli – 25,400, Jalna – 25,800, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,800, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,000, Parbhani – 25,900, Solapur – 25,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : 12.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. * * * * * *