2 days ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 12, 2017
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
July 12, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 2 days ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 12, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 12

Nagpur, July 12 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil
market also boosted sentiment. Delay in soyabean sowing prices because of weak monsoon also
pushed up this oilseed prices, sources said Wednesday.

                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
    castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival
     from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean prices, reports about weak monsoon 
     which affected sowing process of soyabean and upward trend in other soyabean mandis 
     in the region also pushed up prices. 
     About 700 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,100-28,500       25,000-28,200         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,200-28,600       25,100-28,300          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     28,800-30,250       28,800-30,250          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               25,200-28,300
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 30,600, Hingoli – 30,100, 
    Jalna – 30,300, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,800, 
    Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,200.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Wednesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         686            684
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         646            644    
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          710            710
    Linseed oil                                    800            800
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,140
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,500          1,500
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,400          2,400

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 683            680
    Soyoil Solvent                                 643            640
    Cottonseed refined                             660            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 684            682
    Soyoil Solvent                                 644            642        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         660          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             640            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 691            690
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                690            689
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   689            687
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 691            689
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 692, 
    Baramati – 690, Latur - 692, Nanded – 691, Parbhani – 691,
    Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 692, Supa – 692, Sangli – 693.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Wednesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  24,500-25,000        24,500-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 
    Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 25,400, Hingoli – 25,400, 
    Jalna – 25,800, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,800, Latur – 26,000, 
    Nanded – 26,000, Parbhani – 25,900, Solapur – 25,800, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 12.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

            *    *     *    *    *    *

