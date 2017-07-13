Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 13, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 13 Nagpur, July 13 (Reuters) – Sunflower oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming trend in producing region. Trading activity in major edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of sharp fall in soyabean oil on NCDEX and easy condition overseas edible oils, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in other soyabean mandi in the region and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 400 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,100 25,000-27,750 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,200 25,100-27,850 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,800-30,250 28,800-30,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,000-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 30,600, Hingoli – 30,100, Jalna – 30,300, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,000, Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 686 686 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 646 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 710 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 683 683 Soyoil Solvent 643 643 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 684 684 Soyoil Solvent 644 644 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 691 691 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 689 689 NANDED Soyoil refined 691 691 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 692, Baramati – 690, Latur - 692, Nanded – 691, Parbhani – 691, Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 692, Supa – 692, Sangli – 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,800, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,800, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.