Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUL 14, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 14 Nagpur, July 14 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, weak trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,500 25,000-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,600 25,100-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,800-30,250 28,800-30,250 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,300-28,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,800, Dhulia – 30,600, Hingoli – 30,100, Jalna – 30,300, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 30,000, Nanded – 30,000, Solapur – 29,900, Sangli – 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,400-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,250 Cotton n.a. n.a. 4,950-5,025 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday’s open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 684 686 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 646 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 720 720 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 681 683 Soyoil Solvent 641 643 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 684 Soyoil Solvent 642 644 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 689 691 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 692 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 690 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 691 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 690, Baramati – 688, Latur - 690, Nanded – 688, Parbhani – 690, Koosnoor – 690, Solapur – 692, Supa – 692, Sangli – 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,400 Akola – 24,800, Washim – 25,000, Dhulia – 26,800, Hingoli – 26,000, Jalna – 26,000, Nandurbar – 25,900, Khamgaon – 25,800, Latur – 26,000, Nanded – 26,200, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 25,600, Sangli – 26,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : 1.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.