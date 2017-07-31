FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 31, 2017
July 31, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 20 hours ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 31, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-July 31

Nagpur, July 31 (Reuters) – Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased festival season offtake by vanaspati millers amid a
firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and
American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from
South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and 
    Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect upward trend in Soyabean and Cottonseed
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today recovered sharply here on renewed demand from South-based 
     traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Fresh hike in international 
     soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices reported strong again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
     Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply 
     from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, good recovery in soymeal, 
     healthy  hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based 
     plants also boosted prices. 
     About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    26,700-29,400       26,200-29,000         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    26,800-29,500       26,300-29,100          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     29,900-30,300       29,900-30,200          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  200               26,000-29,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 29,800, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500, 
    Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,500, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Monday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         692            685
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         652            647    
    Cottonseed refined                             670            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             650            640
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    780            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,140
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,570          1,570
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,520          2,520

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 688            682
    Soyoil Solvent                                 648            641
    Cottonseed refined                             670            660
    Cottonseed solvent                             650            640

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 688            683
    Soyoil Solvent                                 648            640        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         670          660 
    Cottonseed solvent                             650            640

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 695            689
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                697            692
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   697            691
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 698            692
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 698, 
    Baramati – 696, Latur - 698, Nanded – 697, Parbhani – 698,
    Koosnoor – 699, Solapur – 700, Sangli – 701.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Monday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,100-25,500      24,600-25,000
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 
    Akola – 25,300, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 26,400, Hingoli – 26,400, 
    Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,400, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,600, 
    Nanded – 26,400, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,400, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 27,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 0.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around
and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

