a day ago
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 1, 2017
August 1, 2017 / 8:43 AM / a day ago

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 1, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-August 1

Nagpur, August 1 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because
of firm trend in overseas edible oils, adopting `wait and watch’ move, according to sources.


                       *****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS

  * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, 
    Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. 
  * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
    
   SOYMEAL

   * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders.
         
   SOYABEAN
   * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on 
     poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Weak 
     trend on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of 
     stock from stockists also pushed down prices. 
     About 300 soyabean bags reported for auctions here, according to 
     sources.  

 Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
                           -----Soybean yellow-----       Soybean black
               Available          Previous
                       Auction price    (Auction price)
    Market delivery    25,500-29,300       26,000-29,300         --
    (Available price)
    Market delivery    25,600-29,400       26,100-29,400          --
    (Traders price)
    Plant delivery     29,900-30,300       29,900-30,300          --

    Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) 
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
                         Deliveries          Available prices
    Hinganghat             n.a.                   n.a.
    Akola                  300               25,200-29,000
    Amravati               n.a.                n.a. 
    Khamgaon               n.a.                   n.a.
    Wardha                 n.a.            n.a. 
    Arvi                   n.a.                   n.a.
    Umred                  n.a.                   n.a.
    Chandrapur             n.a.            n.a 

    Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., 
    Akola - 29,800, Washim – 29,900, Dhulia – 30,400, Hingoli – 30,500, 
    Jalna – 29,600, Koosnoor – 29,800, Malkapur – 29,900, Latur – 30,200, 
    Nanded – 30,500, Solapur – 30,500, Sangli – 30,500.
        
    Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

                        Deliveries    Available prices    Previous close
    Sunflower              n.a.            n.a.                2,400-2,600
    Groundnut              n.a.            n.a.                700-900
    Linseed                n.a.            n.a.           4,300-4,600
    Castor                 n.a.            n.a.            2,850-3,000
    Rapeseed               n.a.            n.a.                1,520-1,625
    Til                    n.a.                n.a.                7,500-8,000
    Dhaniya                n.a.            n.a.           5,400-5,800 
    Bajra                  n.a.            n.a.               n.a.
    Gavarani Corn          n.a.           n.a.             1,350-1,500
    Dhan            n.a.                n.a.             2,200-2,250
    Cotton            n.a.              n.a.             4,950-5,025

                                                                        
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

    NAGPUR
                                Tuesday’s open   Previous close   
   
    Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery         692            692
    Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery         652            652    
    Cottonseed refined                             670            670
    Cottonseed solvent                             650            650
    Groundnut oil (loose)                          1,090          1,090
    Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre)               1,690          1,690
    Sunflower oil refined                          720            720
    Linseed oil                                    780            780
    Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg)                       1,140          1,140
    Castor oil (for 15 kg)                         1,570          1,570
    Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg)                     2,520          2,520

    AMRAVATI
    Soyoil refined                                 688            688
    Soyoil Solvent                                 648            648
    Cottonseed refined                             670            670
    Cottonseed solvent                             650            650

    AKOLA
    Soyoil refined                                 688            688
    Soyoil Solvent                                 648            648        
    Cottonseed refined oil                         670          670 
    Cottonseed solvent                             650            650

    DHULIA
    Soyoil refined                                 695            695
  
    AURANGABAD
    Soyoil refined 
                                                697            697
    JALNA
    Soyoil refined 
                                                   697            697
    NANDED
    Soyoil refined                                 698            698
   
    Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 698, 
    Baramati – 696, Latur - 698, Nanded – 697, Parbhani – 698,
    Koosnoor – 699, Solapur – 700, Sangli – 701.
                                     
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

                  Tuesday’s open     Previous Close
    Soymeal (Nagpur)                  25,100-25,500      25,100-25,500
      
    Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 25,900 
    Akola – 25,300, Washim – 25,400, Dhulia – 26,400, Hingoli – 26,400, 
    Jalna – 26,300, Nandurbar – 26,400, Khamgaon – 25,900, Latur – 26,600, 
    Nanded – 26,400, Parbhani – 26,500, Solapur – 27,400, Supa – n.a., 
    Dharwad – 26,300, Sangli – 27,000

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around
and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.


            *    *     *    *    *    *

