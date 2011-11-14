(Corrects to remove extraneous word 'profit' from headline)
By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS Nov 14 Mauritian luxury hotel
group Naiade Resorts said bookings looked encouraging
in spite of the euro zone's debt crisis, when posting a first
quarter loss of 140 million rupees ($4.8 million).
Naiade, which also owns resorts in Maldives and Reunion,
said on Monday its loss per share shrunk to 1.06 rupees from
2.20 rupees in the 2010 period. The euro zone is a key source
market for the Indian Ocean island's tourism sector.
"The present environment remains challenging given the
continued global economic crisis and more particularly the euro
zone situation which has created a climate of uncertainty," the
company said. "We are however encouraged by the reservations on
the books which are higher than last year," it said.
Tourism is a major source of foreign exchange for Mauritius,
famed for its white sandy beaches and luxury spas that cater for
the top end of the leisure market.
($1 = 29.050 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)