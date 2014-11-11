LAGOS Nov 11 Nigeria's naira currency weakened
slightly on the interbank market on Tuesday due to strong demand
for dollars from foreign investors.
The local currency closed at 168.40 to the dollar, compared
with 168.20 the previous day.
Traders said the central bank had intervened in the market
to buy naira, providing some support, but not enough to lift the
currency.
They said they expected the interventions to continue, and
to provide dollar liquidity.
Traders also said two energy firms had sold dollars, but not
enough to push up the naira. They said Saipem - a local unit of
Italy's Eni - sold $10 million, while Chevron
sold $45.5 million.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Bate Felix and Pravin
Char)