BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Nakanihon KOGYO Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Waseda Licensed Tax Consultant as corporate auditor to replace a Nagoya-based accounting firm
* Says the change planned effective in June
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer