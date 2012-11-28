TOKYO Nov 29 Japanese electric furnace
steelmaker Nakayama Steel Works will seek waivers on
some 60 billion yen ($733 million)of its debts from more than 40
banks, as it seeks a credit-led turnaround of its business, the
Nikkei paper reported on Thursday.
The loss-making steelmaker will also seek aid from a
government-backed fund, the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative
Corp of Japan, and top shareholder Nippon Steel and Sumitomo
Metal Corp is considering investing additional capital,
the paper said without citing sources.
($1 = 81.8250 Japanese yen)
