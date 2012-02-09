(Adds Nakheel comment, previous case)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI Feb 9 Nakheel's former
chief executive won a lawsuit for breach of contract against the
indebted developer on Thursday and was awarded $3 million in
damages by a Dubai court.
Chris O'Donnell, who left Nakheel last June after five years
as chief executive, had sued the developer for $3.7 million in
lost incentives, entitlement fees, interest, exchange rate
losses and salary-related claims.
He also sought a business class airline ticket from Dubai to
Australia.
The Dubai World special tribunal rejected the interest and
airfare claims but awarded O'Donnell $3 million for long-term
incentive payments.
An additional amount of about 916,000 dirhams ($249,400) was
also awarded for lieu days during his stint.
O'Donnell was heading Dubai's flagship firm when a collapse
in property prices forced Nakheel into a $16 billion
restructuring. The company wrote down over $21 billion in
property assets.
O'Donnell's annual salary amounted to around 4.8 million
dirhams during this time, the court heard in one of its earlier
sessions.
"Whilst I have been entirely vindicated by the Dubai World
Tribunal, I am naturally disappointed that ... the matter was
not able to be resolved amicably without the need to take costly
legal proceedings that vented Nakheel's internal business in a
public forum," O'Donnell said in a statement after the verdict.
Nakheel's lawyers said the case should have been first
brought to the ministry of labour but considered the rejection
of certain additional costs as a good result.
"We respect today's court ruling. However, we firmly believe
we have a strong case and if we had the right to appeal we would
have done so," a Nakheel spokesman said in a statement.
It is Nakheel's second loss this week. The developer was
ordered to pay about 60 million dirhams to Technical Architects
General Contracting Company (TAGC) earlier this week, as
compensation for a 950 million dirham project that was halted.
Nakheel, the ambitious developer behind palm shaped man-made
islands, was at the center of Dubai's 2009 debt crisis when it
was owned by flagship conglomerate Dubai World. The government
took over Nakheel in 2011 as part of Dubai World's $25 billion
debt restructuring agreement with banks.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
