BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
DUBAI Aug 9 Dubai developer Nakheel has awarded a 1.5 billion dirham ($408.4 million) contract to UAE-based Dhabi Contracting to build a retail, dining and entertainment complex.
Construction on Al Khail Avenue in Dubai will start in early October, it said on Tuesday.
In addition to 350 shops, restaurants and entertainment outlets, the two million square foot project will also feature a 252-room hotel. It is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget