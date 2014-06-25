(Adds detail on company's business plans, context)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, June 25 Dubai property developer Nakheel
will repay all its outstanding debt to banks by
August this year, four years ahead of the schedule mandated by
its restructuring plan, the state-run company's chairman said on
Wednesday.
The repayments will total 5.54 billion dirhams ($1.5
billion), and will be funded from Nakheel's own resources rather
than support from the Dubai government, Ali Rashid Lootah told a
news conference.
Nakheel's announcement was another sign that Dubai, and the
balance sheets of its state-linked firms, are recovering
strongly from the emirate's 2008-2009 property market crash.
Nakheel was a prominent casualty of the crash, which pushed
it close to default and forced it to restructure its debt. But
in April this year, the company reported a 28 percent
year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit to 629 million
dirhams, on revenues of 1.37 billion dirhams.
In February, Nakheel said it had initiated early repayment
of 2.35 billion dirhams of bank debt 18 months ahead of maturity
in September 2015.
Lootah said the early debt repayments were made possible by
cash collectons of 25 billlion drhams between 2010 and 2014 as
it delivered properties.
He also indicated that after emerging from the crash, the
company was keen on building new properties in the hosptalty,
retal and leasng sectors. Nakheel plans to build 10
hospitality projects in under three years and invest 4 billion
drhams in that sector, he said.
"We have healthy cash flow and and we expect it to remain
positive. We're not restricted by the restructuring," Lootah
said, adding that local banks were no longer restraining
themselves from lending so it was easier to obtain funding.
Nakheel will look at raising new fundng by the end of this
year and all optons are open, including conventional bonds,
sukuk and an initial public offer of its shares, Lootah said.
He said he was not worried that soaring Dubai property
prices, which have jumped roughly a third in the past 12 months,
might destabilise the economy, as the company was stll seeng
its sales increase.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia. Editing by Jane Merriman)