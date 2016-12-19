UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
DUBAI Dec 19 Dubai property developer Nakheel expects 2016 annual net profit to exceed the 4.4 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) it made last year, its chairman was quoted as saying by United Arab Emirates newspaper Al-Ittihad on Monday.
* Nakheel was focusing on retail as that was one of the sectors most in demand, according to Ali Rashid Lootah in the newspaper report.
* So far this year, Nakheel has delivered five new projects at a value of 1.5 billion dirhams, including 1,300 retail outlets, he was quoted as saying.
* Net profit for the first nine months of 2016 was 3.91 billion dirhams, up from 3.61 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of last year, the company reported in October. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.