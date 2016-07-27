DUBAI, July 27 Dubai developer Nakheel
reported flat second-quarter profit growth on
Wednesday.
Nakheel made a profit of 1.48 billion dirhams ($402.98
million) in the three months to June 30, the same as a year
earlier, Reuters calculations showed, as the company did not
provide a quarterly breakdown.
Net profit for the first six months of 2016 was 2.95 billion
dirhams, up from the 2.83 billion dirhams recorded in the
corresponding period of last year, the statement said.
The company did not state its revenue or reveal other
financial details but said the developer handed over 1.7000
units to customers. It also said its retail, residential leasing
and hospitality businesses performed strongly and contributed to
the first-half results.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)