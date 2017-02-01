BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
DUBAI Feb 1 Dubai property developer Nakheel reported a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.
* Profit rose to 955 million dirhams ($260 million) for the three months to Dec. 31 from 781 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.
* Net profit for full-year 2016 rose to 4.96 billion dirhams from 4.38 billion, it said. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
