BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
DUBAI Jan 21 Dubai developer Nakheel reported a 43.2 percent jump in full-year profit for 2014 on Wednesday, despite a substantial drop in revenue.
The government-owned company made a net profit of 3.68 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in 2014, up from 2.57 billion dirhams in 2013, chairman Ali Rashid Lootah announced at a news conference.
However, revenues declined in 2014 to 7 billion dirhams from 9.3 billion dirhams in the previous year, Lootah said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017