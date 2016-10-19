BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
DUBAI Oct 19 Dubai real estate developer Nakheel reported a 22 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday.
* Nakheel made a profit of 955 million dirhams ($26.1 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 781 million dirhams a year earlier, according to its statement
* Net profit for the first nine months of 2016 was 3.91 billion dirhams, up from the 3.61 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of last year
* Nakheel said it had settled 4.4 billion dirhams of sukuk held by trade creditors, which had been due on Aug. 25 (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: