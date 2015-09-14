DUBAI, Sept 14 Dubai's Nakheel has
signed contracts worth a combined 2.4 billion dirhams ($653.49
million) with three construction firms to help build a
residential and retail property project in the city, the
developer said on Monday.
Nakheel, which agreed a $16 billion debt restructuring in
August 2011, expects the development to be completed in early
2018, according to a company statement. This will include 1,540
residential units, plus retail, sports and dining facilities.
Nakheel signed an 830 million dirham contract with Trojan
General Contracting, a 789 million dirham agreement with United
Engineering Construction and a 781 million dirham contract with
Metac General Contracting.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens)