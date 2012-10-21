* Nine-month net profit 1.1 bln dirhams
DUBAI, Oct 21 Dubai's indebted property
developer Nakheel said on Sunday that net profit for
the first nine months of the year nearly doubled, helped by
property handovers and growing business in its retail and
leasing segment.
Nakheel, whose developments at the height of Dubai's
property boom contributed to the emirate's debt woes, has been
slowly recovering from the crippling real estate collapse.
Net profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 was 1.1
billion dirhams ($299.5 million), up from 600 million dirhams in
the year-ago period, Nakheel said in a statement sent by email.
The company did not provide any quarterly numbers.
Revenue for the nine months rose to 4.5 billion dirhams from
2.0 billion dirhams in the prior-year period.
Nakheel, builder of man-made islands in the shape of palms
and a map of the world, said about 4,000 units had been
delivered to customers since the start of its restructuring in
August 2011.
The company, brought under direct government control as part
of the restructuring of its parent Dubai World, said
it had made cash payments of about 9.4 billion dirhams to trade
creditors as part of a $16 billion debt restructuring plan
agreed last year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Ron Askew)