DOHA, July 18 Qatar Gas Transport Co
(Nakilat), the world's largest shipper of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), on Wednesday reported a 5.9 percent jump in quarterly
profit partly thanks to better cost control.
Nakilat posted second quarter profit of 204.1 million riyals
($56.1 million) according to Reuters calculations, compared with
192.8 million in the same period last year.
One analyst forecast a quarterly profit of 214.57 million
riyals, in a Reuters poll.
"Our net operating income was up, and we're continuing to
manage expenses quite well," Managing Director Muhammed Ghannam
told Reuters by telephone.
The company made a first-half net profit of 380.6 million
riyals after a 4.6 million riyal loss on a derivative instrument
from a joint venture, it said in a statement posted on the
bourse website, without giving further details.
Nakilat said in October that a decision on whether to
convert 45 of its largest tankers to burn natural gas instead of
oil continued to be under consideration but would not affect the
company financially.
It is expected to approve a $1 billion overhaul of the
tankers, prompted by an unexpected fall in natural gas prices
against the price of oil in recent years, senior industry
sources told Reuters last year. The work would take place
through 2015.
Nakilat shares closed down 0.13 percent at 15.7 riyals on
Wednesday before the results were announced.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Amran Abocar)