Nakoula Basseley Nakoula (L) is escorted out of his home by Los Angeles County Sheriff's officers in Cerritos, California September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman/Files

LOS ANGELES A California man who served time for bank fraud was sent back to jail on Wednesday for probation violations stemming from his role in making a crude anti-Islam film that stoked protests across the Muslim world against the United States.

The Egyptian-born Coptic Christian, who has been publicly identified as Nakoula Basseley Nakoula but whose legal name is Mark Basseley Youssef, admitted to several probation violations during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

At least one violation involved his use of an alias, Sam Bacile, a name that several actors from the film said he used in producing the video, which was released under the title "The Innocence of Muslims."

