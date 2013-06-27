BHUBANESWAR (India), June 27 India's National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at around $335 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to a Dubai-based buyer, company sources said on Thursday.

The alumina will be shipped next month, said the sources.

India's third-largest aluminium producer's tenders serve as a global benchmark. NALCO last sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at around $330 per tonne FOB to a Singapore-based buyer in May. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)