BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
BHUBANESWAR (India), June 27 India's National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at around $335 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to a Dubai-based buyer, company sources said on Thursday.
The alumina will be shipped next month, said the sources.
India's third-largest aluminium producer's tenders serve as a global benchmark. NALCO last sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at around $330 per tonne FOB to a Singapore-based buyer in May. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Updates to open)