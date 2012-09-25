BHUBANESHWAR, Sept 25 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has finalised a long-term contract to export 330,000 tonnes of alumina for shipment in 2013 at 16.07 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis, the company sources said on Tuesday.

The Singapore-based buyer will receive the alumina in batches between January and December next year.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last November sold 240,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 to a Switzerland-based buyer at 16.39 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)